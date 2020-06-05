No Significant Progress In Post-Brexit Talks, Says EU

British and European negotiators made “no significant progress” in post-Brexit talks this week, EU negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday, accusing London of failing to honour the divorce terms.

Barnier said any agreement must be reached before October 31 in order to be ratified before the end of the year, when Britain will leave the EU single market and customs union with or without a trade deal.

Clearly frustrated, Barnier said that British negotiators are seeking to backtrack on commitments already made when Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed a political declaration with EU members last year.