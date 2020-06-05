Ooni Of Ife Donates Motorised Modular Fumigators To Ebonyi

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II) has donated two motorised modular fumigators to Ebonyi State Government to control the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Dave Umahi made this known on Friday while receiving the Ooni’s COVID-19 Team at the Government House in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Speaking through the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Francis Nwaifuru, Governor Umahi said the equipment will be effectively used for the benefits of the people.

He also applauded the locally made fumigators, promising that it will help to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

In her remarks, Princess Kemi Fadojutimi who spoke on behalf of the delegation said that the Ooni’s gesture is to complement the efforts of the state government in fighting the scourge of COVID-19.

While noting that each state is to receive two motorised modular fumigators from the Ooni, she assured that the active agent used for the fumigation is not harmful to humans.