PDP Screens Three Aspirants For Edo Governorship Election

The Peoples Democratic Party has screened three aspirants for the forthcoming governorship election primary in Edo State.

Ahead of the September 19 election, the Screening Committee inaugurated by the National Working Committee (NWC) conducted the exercise on Friday at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Two of the aspirants – Gideon Ikhine and Ogbeide Ihama – were at the venue of the exercise but Mr Kenneth Imansuangbon was screened virtually.

The Chairman of the five-member Screening Committee, Kingsley Chinda, told reporters before the commencement of the exercise which held behind closed doors that the PDP was determined to select its best candidate in order to regain control of Edo State.

He assured members of the party and the aspirants that the committee would be strict and fair in order to ensure that the very best candidate was presented to the people of the state.

Other members of the committee included Oladimeji Fabiyi, Senator Joy Emordi, Aishat Hasindu, and Boyele Debekeme (the secretary).

Earlier, the NWC of the PDP had approved the nomination of 13 party members to serve on the Screening Appeal Panel.

According to a statement by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu (rtd), the panel will consider appeals arising from the screening of all aspirants for the governorship election.

The exercise has been scheduled for Monday next week at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The committee has Senator James Manager as its chairman and Ajibola Muraina as the secretary.

Its members include Dr Eddy Olafeso, Austin Umahi, Emmanuel Ogidi, G.T. Kataps, Theophilus Shan, and Senator Ibrahim Kazaure.

Others are Senator Stella Oduah, Senator Zainab Kure, Laurentia Mallam, Umar Babangida, And Bitrus Tanko.