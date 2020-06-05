Advertisement
PHOTOS: Buhari, Top Officials Attend Juma’at Prayers At State House Mosque
President Muhammadu Buhari alongside the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, and other government officials on Friday attended the Juma’at prayers at the State House Mosque in Abuja.
This is the first prayer service the President will be attending after the lifting of restrictions on religious gatherings.
See Photos Below:
