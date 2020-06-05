Advertisement

PHOTOS: Buhari, Top Officials Attend Juma’at Prayers At State House Mosque

Channels Television  
Updated June 5, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari attends Juma’at prayers

 

President Muhammadu Buhari alongside the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, and other government officials on Friday attended the Juma’at prayers at the State House Mosque in Abuja.

This is the first prayer service the President will be attending after the lifting of restrictions on religious gatherings.

See Photos Below:



More on Headlines

Kogi Attack: IGP Orders Search For Perpetrators

Bello Lifts Lockdown In Kabba-Bunu, Insists Kogi Is COVID-19 Free

Police Arrest Three Brothers Over Kidnap, Murder Of Woman In Abuja

Nigeria Records 350 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Hit 11,516

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement