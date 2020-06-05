There Are Attempts To Silence My Rape Case Against Fatoyinbo — Busola Dakolo

The wife of popular musician Timi Dakolo who accused the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, of rape has said there is “pressure to bury” her case against the preacher.

Busola Dakolo, in a statement on Instagram Thursday, said the Ministry of Justice has been silent since the case was referred to them for prosecution by the police.

“We have written a letter but for over a month we have no response,” she said.

“Instead, my lawyers and my family have heard about all manner of manipulation and foul play being attempted to stop the ministry from beginning prosecution immediately. Or even to get the police report manipulated.”

Busola, who is a photographer, thanked Nigerians for their solidarity and promised to keep pushing until justice is served.

“My name is Busola Dakolo, a survivor of one of the most horrific acts — rape. My voice will not be shut down. My case will not be silenced. I am thankful to those in and out of the police, the ministry, and corridors of power who have called in solidarity and to reassure me that they are monitoring the ministry of justice and that this pressure to bury the case will not succeed.”

In June 2019, Busola, 35, accused Fatoyinbo of raping her – twice – before she turned 18.

The allegation went viral on social media, with some saying it had triggered Nigeria’s #MeToo moment.

It also forced the pastor to go on “leave of absence from the pulpit” for weeks because it was the “right thing to do”. He, however, denied any wrongdoing.

The accusation led to the police and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) opening investigations.

Fatoyinbo, however, refused to appear before a panel set up by the latter, a PFN official said in August last year.

A wave of rape accusations swept through Nigeria’s social media during the week, and on Thursday, Busola added her voice to the movement by publishing an update into her own case.

She said the police had forwarded her case file to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation for “legal advice and further necessary action.”

“He clearly has a case to answer,” Busola added.

In November last year, an Abuja high court dismissed Busola’s suit against the COZA pastor, which she filed through her lawyer, and fined the plaintiff N1 million for wasting the court’s time.