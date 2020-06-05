Troops Kill Several Insurgents, Bandits As Officer Dies

Several members of the Boko Haram terrorist group have been killed as troops continue aggressive clearance operations across the North East.

In a statement on Thursday, the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, revealed that troops of Army Super Camp 6 Konduga in conjunction with the Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force killed six insurgents on Wednesday.

He added that others escaped with gunshot wounds during the deliberate ambush operation against terrorists at Lawanti River line in Borno.

Enenche noted that following sustained artillery bombardments and ground assaults on the insurgents’ hideouts, three of them – Mohammed Babagana, Modu Jugudun, and Alhaji Usman – surrendered to troops of Delta Company at Strong Response Area, Pulka in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to him, the trio confessed to having escaped from their Boko Haram camp at Dabulari village in Bama LGA of the state after many of their former colleagues were killed in the bombardments.

The military’s spokesman noted that the surrendered insurgents said they regretted their actions and called on other Boko Haram fighters to give up the struggle and save themselves from unprofitable death.

Similarly, he revealed that combined troops of 19 Brigade and 401 Special Forces Brigade conducted a robust clearance operation at Doron Naira and Magaji on Tuesday.

Supreme Price Paid, Commander’s Wives Arrested

The statement read,