Troops Kill Several Insurgents, Bandits As Officer Dies
Several members of the Boko Haram terrorist group have been killed as troops continue aggressive clearance operations across the North East.
In a statement on Thursday, the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, revealed that troops of Army Super Camp 6 Konduga in conjunction with the Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force killed six insurgents on Wednesday.
He added that others escaped with gunshot wounds during the deliberate ambush operation against terrorists at Lawanti River line in Borno.
Enenche noted that following sustained artillery bombardments and ground assaults on the insurgents’ hideouts, three of them – Mohammed Babagana, Modu Jugudun, and Alhaji Usman – surrendered to troops of Delta Company at Strong Response Area, Pulka in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.
According to him, the trio confessed to having escaped from their Boko Haram camp at Dabulari village in Bama LGA of the state after many of their former colleagues were killed in the bombardments.
The military’s spokesman noted that the surrendered insurgents said they regretted their actions and called on other Boko Haram fighters to give up the struggle and save themselves from unprofitable death.
Similarly, he revealed that combined troops of 19 Brigade and 401 Special Forces Brigade conducted a robust clearance operation at Doron Naira and Magaji on Tuesday.
Supreme Price Paid, Commander’s Wives Arrested
The statement read,
In Doran Naira, troops recovered one 120mm mortar base plate, one religious book, metal links for-aircraft ammunition, and a roll of copper wire abandoned by the Boko Haram criminals before the arrival of own troops.
Also, at Daban Magaji, troops had an encounter with some Boko Haram terrorists hibernating in the area. The valiant troops, through superior fire, neutralised nine of them. Additionally, the troops destroyed one Boko Haram gun truck, as well as captured one anti-aircraft gun, two AK-47 rifles, and a large cache of anti-aircraft ammunition.
However, one officer paid the supreme price while one soldier was wounded in action. The soldier wounded in action is currently receiving treatment in our military medical facility.
Similarly, on 1 June 2020, troops of 144 Battalion deployed in Madagali, Adamawa State briskly cleared BHT Staging Area and Crossing Points at Lemu, Gajinji and Tsakiraku. During the encounter at Gajinji, troops neutralized one terrorist and arrested 2 adult females namely: Aishatu Manye and Kelune Mate identified to be the local BHT commander’s wives.
In the North West Region, on 3 June 2020, troops of Operation Whirl Punch acting on credible information raided a bandits’ Camp at Kurmin Dande in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.
During the operation, troops made contact and neutralised two of the bandits while others escaped with gunshot wounds.
The troops recovered two Dane guns, two motorcycles, one locally fabricated short gun, four cutlasses, three cell phones, two small solar panels, and some clothing items before destroying their camp.
Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff, congratulates the gallant troops for their resilience, courage, and dedication to the noble cause of defending our fatherland.
The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria also encourages the troops to continue to be steadfast and focused as they sustain the onslaught against the enemies of our nation.
