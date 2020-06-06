30 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Abuja

30 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello who revealed this on Saturday said that the total number of discharged patients in the nation’s capital has risen to 245.

“I bring you good news as we successfully treated and discharged an additional thirty (30), #COVID19 patients, from our treatment facilities in the FCT.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 245. #StaySafe #TakeResponsibility,” he said via Twitter.

Meanwhile, statistics from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) put infections in the nation’s capital at 862 infections.

While 22 have died from the dreaded virus, the active cases stand at 595.