Advertisement

Bundesliga: Lewandowski Scores 30th Goal Of Season

Channels Television  
Updated June 6, 2020
Bayern Munich’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (C) heads to score his team’s fourth goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern Munich on June 6, 2020 in Leverkusen, western Germany. Matthias Hangst / POOL / AFP

 

Robert Lewandowski scored his 30th league goal of the season on Saturday as Bayern Munich came from behind to claim a 4-2 victory at Bayer Leverkusen and move a step closer to the Bundesliga title.

After Lucas Alario secured an early lead for the home side, Bayern struck twice in quick succession just before half-time to turn the game in their favour after Kingsley Coman’s equaliser.

Lewandowski netted in the second half as Bayern established a 10-point lead over title rivals Borussia Dortmund, who host Hertha Berlin later on Saturday.

The game also saw Bayern lend their support to protests over the death of black American man George Floyd, with all players wearing armbands bearing the slogan “Black Lives Matter”.

AFP



More on Sports

FIFA Open To Salary Cap And Transfer Fee Limit Proposals

George Floyd: Ujah Proud Of Players Staging Anti-Racism Protests

Messi Returns To Barcelona Training, Suarez Fit Again

Balotelli Set To Be Released By Brescia After Missing Training Sessions

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement