COVID-19: 101 Patients Discharged, 14 Deaths Recorded In Sokoto
Sokoto State Government says 101 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state.
The Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname who disclosed this via a statement on Saturday noted that 14 persons died from COVID-19 complications in the state.
He recalled that since the state recorded its index case on April 19 till date, a total of 731 samples have been collected for tests so far.
According to him, Sokoto has now attained zero-status of the virus following the discharge of the last batch of the five remaining COVID-19 patients from the state isolation centres on June 5.
The Commissioner explained that despite this feat, the COVID-19 Taskforce Committee is prepared for any eventuality.
He also reiterated the preparedness of the state government to partner with relevant bodies and organisations interested in the healthcare system.
