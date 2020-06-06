COVID-19: FG Deploys 139 Trucks Of Assorted Grains, Other Relief Items To Katsina

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development has deployed thousands of relief items to Katsina State.

This intervention is coming after a motion was moved on the floor of the Senate by a senator representing Katsina Central Senatorial District, asking the Federal Government to provide succor and come to the aid of persons displaced by the activities of armed bandits in the state.

The items comprising of rice, beans, Garri, Vegetable oil, salt, cartons of seasoning, canned tomatoes, mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets, nylon mats, plastic buckets among others have been handed over to the Katsina state government for onward distribution to the affected persons in the Eight Frontline Local Government Areas of Dutsinma, Safana, Danmusa, Batsari, Sabuwa, Kankara, Faskari, and Batagarawa.

Speaking at the office of the state Deputy Governor on Saturday, Engineer Mannir Yakubu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sa’adiyya Umar Farouk announced that the ministry is also presenting to the state government a total of 139 trucks of assorted grains from the National Food Reserve as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as palliatives for the COVID-19 response for onward distribution to the poor and vulnerable persons in the state.