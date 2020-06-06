COVID-19: Oyo Discharges 15 Patients

The Oyo State Government has discharged 15 COVID-19 patients after testing negative twice for the virus.

This was disclosed on Saturday by Governor Seyi Makinde, who is also the Chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force.

Following this incident, the number of discharged cases in the state stands at 112 while the total number of fatalities in the state is seven.

Governor Makinde noted that the COVID-19 confirmation tests carried conducted on 16 persons turned out positive.

According to him, the cases are from Ibadan South West (11), Ibadan North West (2), Ido (1), Oluyole (1) and Ibadan North (1) Local Government Areas.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo is 334.

“Fifteen confirmed COVID-19 cases have received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 112.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for sixteen suspected cases came back POSITIVE. The cases are from Ibadan South West (11), Ibadan North West (2), Ido (1), Oluyole (1) & Ibadan North (1) Local Government Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 334.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath,” he said.