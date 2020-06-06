Enugu Records Three New COVID-19 Cases With Travel History From Lagos, Rivers

The Enugu state government has confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.

In a statement on Saturday, the state’s Ministry of Health said all three cases have a travel history, two from Lagos state and one from Rivers.

The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Enugu to 30, with 16 discharged and one death.

“Two of the new cases are male patients admitted for other severe underlying conditions,” the statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Health. Dr. Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu, said.

They were being treated at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu when, on a high index of suspicion, were transferred to the hospital’s holding area while the State’s rapid response team was contacted for sample collection.

The other case is also a male patient who developed symptoms and contacted the COVID-19 emergency number.

He was assessed and subsequently invited for sample collection.

“Two of these cases hail from Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State and the other from Enugu North LGA,” the statement said.

“Two of them came into Enugu State from Lagos while the other person came in from Rivers State.”