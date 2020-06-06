Forbes Rates Ronaldo As First Billionaire Footballer

Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo is now the first footballer to reach a billionaire status during his career, according to a rating released by Forbes.

The 35-year-old Portuguese made $105 million before tax in 2019, placing his value over the $1 billion mark.

Ronaldo was named as the fourth-biggest earning celebrity in 2020, trailing tennis star, Roger Federer, rapper Kanye West, and Kylie Jenner.

Argentine and Barcelona player, Lionel Messi was rated fifth and earned $104m in the year under review, according to the magazine.

The former Manchester United man, aside from Tiger Woods and ex-boxer, Floyd Mayweather, is the third athlete ever to accumulate such wealth and the first person to do so in a team sport.

Ronaldo is said to have made $650m in wages in his professional career so far with the rest of his money gotten from endorsements.

Also, the footballer has a fashion and lifestyle brand, hotel chain as well as a museum in his Funchal hometown in Madeira.

The attacker’s earnings were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic when Juventus players accepted a 30 percent pay cut to their salaries.

Even though Messi’s salary reduced due to the pandemic, Forbes is expecting the Argentine to join the billionaire’s club in 2021.