Advertisement

Four Soldiers Killed In Indonesia Helicopter Crash

Channels Television  
Updated June 6, 2020
The wreckage of an Indonesian military Mi-17 helicopter is seen at a crash site in Kendal on June 6, 2020. STR / AFP

 

Four soldiers were killed and five others were injured after a helicopter crashed during a training exercise on Indonesia’s Java island on Saturday, an army official said.

The men were in the middle of a flying lesson when the MI-17 helicopter crashed and caught fire in central Java province.

“The incident killed four crew members and injured five others,” said Nefra Firdaus, Indonesian Army spokesman, in a statement.

The injured were evacuated and taken to hospital.

Firdaus said that prior to the accident the helicopter had undergone a pre-flight check and was found to be in good condition.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

AFP



More on World News

US Accuses China Of Using Floyd Death For Propaganda

Biden Officially Clinches US Democratic Nomination, To Run Against Trump

Zuckerberg Promises To Review Facebook Policy Over Trump Controversy

Black Boy Falls From Ninth Story Building In Brazil, Sparks Racism Protest

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement