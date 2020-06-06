Advertisement
Four Soldiers Killed In Indonesia Helicopter Crash
Four soldiers were killed and five others were injured after a helicopter crashed during a training exercise on Indonesia’s Java island on Saturday, an army official said.
The men were in the middle of a flying lesson when the MI-17 helicopter crashed and caught fire in central Java province.
“The incident killed four crew members and injured five others,” said Nefra Firdaus, Indonesian Army spokesman, in a statement.
The injured were evacuated and taken to hospital.
Firdaus said that prior to the accident the helicopter had undergone a pre-flight check and was found to be in good condition.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
