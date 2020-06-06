Gbajabiamila Condoles Ex-IGP Smith Over Wife’s Death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has commiserated with the former Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith, over the death of his wife, Alhaja Ariat Aderoju Smith.

Gbajabiamila in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, described Aderoju as a selfless woman who gave her life to the service for humanity.

According to him, the deceased who passed away at 69 would be missed not only by members of her immediate family but also by residents of Lagos State in general.

While praying for the repose of her soul, Gbajabiamila asked God to give the ex-IGP as well as other members of his family the fortitude to bear the loss.