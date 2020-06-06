Advertisement

Messi Returns To Barcelona Training, Suarez Fit Again

Updated June 6, 2020
This handout pictured made available by FC Barcelona shows Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi attending a training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi on May 8, 2020. Miguel RUIZ / AFP / FC BARCELONA
Lionel Messi returned to the Camp Nou on Saturday after missing two group training sessions with a slight leg injury, while Luis Suarez is set to be fit for the La Liga restart next week.

Messi trained alone indoors on Wednesday and Friday, but worked on the sidelines of a group session at Barca’s home stadium, according to the Spanish press.

La Liga leaders Barcelona play their first match since mid-March at Real Mallorca next Saturday.

Suarez will be fit to play for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in January after reporting feeling no pain following training.

Messi and Suarez have scored 38 goals between them in all competitions this season.

Barcelona lead Real Madrid by two points at the top of the table with 11 matches remaining.

