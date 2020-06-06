Ogun Relaxes Lockdown Measures, To Allow Religious Activities From June 19

The Ogun state government on Friday said it was adopting the federal government’s decision to relax curfew periods amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Curfew period in the state now falls between 10 pm and 4 am, as recommended by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

In a briefing on Friday, Governor Dapo Abiodun however said all other restrictions, guidelines, and measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state will remain in place.

The Governor also said engagement with religious leaders was still ongoing over how public religious activities can resume in the state.

1. Yesterday alone, Ogun State confirmed 34 COVID-19 cases – the highest daily recorded, since the index case in February, 2020. All week, we confirmed 74 new cases, marking a 31% increase in the 59 cases recorded in the previous week. pic.twitter.com/v9Jea1VOtH — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) June 5, 2020

Abiodun said his government will unveil guidelines on Friday to enable religious activities to restart on June 19.

“I indicated in my briefing last week that our Administration would engage religious leaders towards working out modalities on gradually lifting restrictions on religious activities,” Abiodun said.

“This was in accordance with the minimum recommendations of the COVID-19 PTF, subject to peculiarities of affected states. We therefore met with leading religious bodies, as we have always been inclusive, and we arrived at the following conclusions:

“(A) Subject to the review of the Sub-Committee (which includes some of the religious leaders earlier engaged) we set up, I will be unveiling on Friday, 12th June, 2020 some guidelines to enable the gradual opening of religious activities on Friday, 19th June.

Ogun COVID-19 Update #10: 18 New Discharged Cases, 1 Death, Total Active Now 133 including 13 New Cases pic.twitter.com/egq7AvBQp9 — Ogun State Government – OGSG (@OGSG_Official) June 6, 2020

“(B) A Joint Task Force (including religious leaders, government & security agencies) will be set up to monitor compliance with agreed guidelines, which would be regularly reviewed according to developments.

“(C) The afore-disclosed are despite the remarkable efforts of our Administration, as acknowledged by the religious leaders, who clearly understood the reality of the pandemic which is still very much with us.”

As of Friday evening, Ogun had recorded 329 cases of the novel coronavirus. While it has discharged 186 patients, 133 cases are still activities and 10 people have died.