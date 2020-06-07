Buhari Condoles With Ex-IGP, Musiliu Smith Over Wife’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with a former Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith, on the death of his wife, Ariat.

The President sent his condolences to Smith, who is also the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

He urged the former police boss, his family, relations, and friends to take heart at the passage of a dutiful wife and mother, trusting that she has returned to her Maker after a worthy life.

“As human beings, it will naturally be painful,” President Buhari was quoted as saying in the statement.

He added, “But our trust in Almighty Allah is unshaken and it is from Him we come, and to Him we return. Please be comforted.”

Mrs Ariat Smith died on Friday at the age of 69 and has been buried according to Muslim rites.