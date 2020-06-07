Edo Govt Calls For Caution As COVID-19 Cases Rise To 387

The Edo State government has called on residents to be cautious and observe precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

This follows the continuous rise in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state which now stands at 387.

The Edo State Commissioner for Health in Edo, Dr Patrick Okundia, gave the advice on Sunday, saying the government was worry about the alarming rate of community spread of the disease.

He noted that the state recorded 23 new confirmed cases with 14 tested at the Irrua Specialist Hospital (ISTH) laboratory, while the remaining nine cases were confirmed at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) laboratory.

“Edo now has a total of 387 confirmed cases, 2,741 suspected cases, and 19 coronavirus-related deaths. This is very worrying and calls for caution by residents,” he said.

Okundia disclosed that Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha, and Egor Local Government Areas (LGAs) were worst hit by COVID-19 with 160, 61, and 55 confirmed cases respectively.

He added, “They are closely followed by Ovia North East, Esan North East, Uhunmwode, Ovia South West, Esan West, Etsako West, Esan Central, Etsako Central, Esan South East, Akoko-Edo, Owan East and Etsako East LGAs.”

According to the commissioner, this is a challenging time and an evolving situation but the state will get through it.

He said, “It’s not going to be easy but we all can do our part by complying with government directives, aimed at protecting citizens’ health.

“Stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.”

“While the state government intensifies efforts to contain the pandemic in all communities in Edo, we charge all residents to make themselves available for the ongoing massive screening and testing exercise across the state, as it will complement government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus,” Okundia added.