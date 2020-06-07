Advertisement

FCT Confirms 50 New Cases Of COVID-19 As Death Toll Rises To 22

Channels Television  
Updated June 7, 2020
Malam Muhammad Musa Bello

 

The Federal Capital Territory Authority, FCTA, on Sunday confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19. 

FCTA made the confirmation while announcing that Abuja now has a total of 912 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

It also disclosed that a total of 22 people have died, while 248 patients have been discharged.

Below is the tweet by the FCTA.



More on Coronavirus

New York Mayor Lifts Curfew Ahead Of Pandemic ‘Reopening’

Pope Says Worst Of COVID-19 Is Over, Vatican Clear Of Cases

Morocco Artisans Fear ‘Knockout Punch’ From COVID-19

Will Saliva Ban Threaten Cricket’s Kings Of Swing?

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV