FCT Confirms 50 New Cases Of COVID-19 As Death Toll Rises To 22
The Federal Capital Territory Authority, FCTA, on Sunday confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19.
FCTA made the confirmation while announcing that Abuja now has a total of 912 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
It also disclosed that a total of 22 people have died, while 248 patients have been discharged.
Below is the tweet by the FCTA.
50 NEW CASES, 3 NEWLY DISCHARGED IN THE FCT
Summary of #COVID19FCT as at June 6th, 2020
Total number of confirmed cases: 912
Total number of active cases: 642
Total discharged: 248
Deaths recorded: 22
Residents are urged to take preventive measures seriously. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/blzlZajgY2
— Official FCTA (@OfficialFCTA) June 7, 2020