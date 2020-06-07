Advertisement
Lagos Discharges 31 Recovered COVID-19 Patients
The total number of recovered persons infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) and discharged in Lagos State has surpassed the mark of 1,000.
This follows the release of 31 more patients from various isolation centres in the state where they were treated for the disease.
The COVID-19 incident commander and state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the new figures in a statement on Sunday.
Giving an update on the disease, he revealed that 31 people comprising 25 males and six females were discharged from five treatment centres across the state.
These include the government isolation facilities in Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi, Lekki, and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).
According to the governor, this brings to 1,025 the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.
Read the full statement below:
COVID-19 Update by the Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, June 7, 2020.
Good people of Lagos,
Today, 31 fully recovered COVID19 Lagos patients; 25 males and 6 females were discharged from the Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi, Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.
The patients, 6 from Onikan, 4 from Gbagada, 2 from Agidingbi, 6 from Lekki and 13 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19.
With this, the number number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1025
Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu
COVID19 Lagos Incident Commander
June 7, 2020