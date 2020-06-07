Lagos Discharges 31 Recovered COVID-19 Patients

The total number of recovered persons infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) and discharged in Lagos State has surpassed the mark of 1,000.

This follows the release of 31 more patients from various isolation centres in the state where they were treated for the disease.

The COVID-19 incident commander and state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the new figures in a statement on Sunday.

Giving an update on the disease, he revealed that 31 people comprising 25 males and six females were discharged from five treatment centres across the state.

These include the government isolation facilities in Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi, Lekki, and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

According to the governor, this brings to 1,025 the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

Read the full statement below: