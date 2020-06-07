Omo-Agege Denies Asking EFCC To Probe Akpabio

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has denied asking the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

He denied the claim in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga.

Senator Omo-Agege faulted a letter which purportedly emanated from the Clerk of the Senate, acting on his behalf and requesting the acting EFCC Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, to investigate the minister.

He, however, stressed that the letter did not come from him and described the document as fake.

The Deputy Senate President insisted that he never instructed the Clerk of the Senate or any other person to contact the EFCC to investigate any individual.

“The attention of the Office of the Deputy President of the Senate has been drawn to a letter dated 7th May 2020, purportedly written by the Clerk of the Senate acting on behalf of the Office of Deputy President of the Senate requesting the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate and monitor the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and one other.

“This Office hereby states that the said letter is false, fake, malicious, mischievous and vexatious,” the statement read.

It added, “This Office never instructed the Clerk of the Senate, or in fact any person, to write to or contact the EFCC in relation to any person.”

Senator Omo-Agege, therefore, urged Nigerians to disregard the purported letter, saying it was the handiwork of persons with criminal intents.