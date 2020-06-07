Oshiomhole Kicked Against Removal Of Fuel Subsidy Under Obasanjo – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has recalled how the decision to remove fuel subsidy and increase fuel price was opposed by former governor of Edo State, Comrade Oshiomhole when he was President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Atiku said Obasanjo, during his tenure, had begun a phased subsidy withdrawal, stressing that despite the opposition from the NLC, two phases of subsidy removal of fuel were achieved by the Obasanjo government before leaving office in 2007.

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain stated via Twitter that he was assigned the task of negotiating with Oshiomhole who is now chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said it is sad that the current removal of subsidy for which some are being praised is the same one which ‘patriots’ like himself have been calling for and for which they were demonized.

The PDP’s presidential candidate in the last election noted that the stoppage of subsidy and price-fixing is the right move, stressing that it should have come earlier when the economy was stronger.

FG and state governments should proceed to remove other impediments and roll out incentives to spur investments in the sector, especially the numerous refineries that had been licensed but are yet to be built. Then ensure the quality of fuel meets set standards. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 5, 2020

