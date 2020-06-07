Advertisement

‘Rest On Big Boss’: NFF, CAF, Others Remember Stephen Keshi

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated June 7, 2020
File photo: Stephen Keshi.

 

 

The name ‘Big Boss’ is one among a few others that have continued to remain fresh in Nigerian football and Africa in general.

Four years after his death, the memories of Nigeria’s legend and former Super Eagles Head Coach, Stephen Keshi, have yet to vanish from the hearts of many in the football world.

Keshi, who was popularly known by many football lovers as the ‘Big Boss’, died in June 2016 at the age of 54 in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

In commemoration of the four years anniversary of his demise, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) led many others to pay tribute to the former Africa Cup of Nations winner.

Former Super Eagles Captain Joseph Yobe and several football lovers also took to social medial to celebrate the ‘Big Boss’.

Keshi was the only Nigerian coach to have won the Africa Cup of Nations and achieved a rare feat by becoming the second person to win the trophy both as a player and a coach in 2013, after Mahmoud El-Gohary of Egypt.

He represented Nigeria from 1982, at age 20, till 1994, most of the time captaining the Super Eagles and scoring vital goals from his position as a central defender.

See some of the social media posts by the NFF, CAF, and others below:



