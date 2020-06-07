‘Rest On Big Boss’: NFF, CAF, Others Remember Stephen Keshi

The name ‘Big Boss’ is one among a few others that have continued to remain fresh in Nigerian football and Africa in general.

Four years after his death, the memories of Nigeria’s legend and former Super Eagles Head Coach, Stephen Keshi, have yet to vanish from the hearts of many in the football world.

Keshi, who was popularly known by many football lovers as the ‘Big Boss’, died in June 2016 at the age of 54 in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

In commemoration of the four years anniversary of his demise, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) led many others to pay tribute to the former Africa Cup of Nations winner.

Former Super Eagles Captain Joseph Yobe and several football lovers also took to social medial to celebrate the ‘Big Boss’.

Keshi was the only Nigerian coach to have won the Africa Cup of Nations and achieved a rare feat by becoming the second person to win the trophy both as a player and a coach in 2013, after Mahmoud El-Gohary of Egypt.

He represented Nigeria from 1982, at age 20, till 1994, most of the time captaining the Super Eagles and scoring vital goals from his position as a central defender.

See some of the social media posts by the NFF, CAF, and others below:

Today we remember former @NGSuperEagles captain and coach, Stephen Okechukwu Keshi. Big Boss we miss you, continue to rest in the Lord’s bosom. #WeRememberKeshi pic.twitter.com/PHETZWzgt0 — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 7, 2020

Today we remember Captain Fantastic, Stephen Keshi, who left our world on this sad day 4 years ago 🕯️ In 2013 Keshi became the second person to win the #TotalAFCON title as player (1994) and coach, when he led @NGSuperEagles to their third trophy in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/XeSBqoJXjz — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 7, 2020

Stephen Keshi- Captain, Leader, Legend. Four years today. Rest on, Big Boss. pic.twitter.com/VpWTBVXubV — Dr. Mohammed Amali 🇳🇬 (@MoAmali) June 7, 2020

In 1994 when Nigeria lifted the AFCON with Stephen Keshi as Captain I was just a 7year old boy who didn’t understand much about football. 19years afterwards I was able to relive the joy of that moment with same man as the Coach.

Keep Resting Stephen Keshi, the big boss. pic.twitter.com/OFFRhPBFrD — Paulosis (@Mba_080) June 7, 2020

4Years ago the Big Boss Stephen Okechukwu Keshi left us -Great player-Leader-Great Coach -continue to rest well Stephen 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/fLUf3v2cqb — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) June 7, 2020

It’s been four years. RIP Stephen keshi pic.twitter.com/8LfgvUbHBA — Baby girl ❤️ (@Ciderbaby1) June 7, 2020

My relationship with Keshi went beyond the journalist and coach union. We had the like big bro, lil bro relationship I cried like a baby when he died. I see the tributes for him today and I laugh. Most of the same people praising him now did everything to see him kicked out pic.twitter.com/Eyrx77pQqn — Oga Sammy (@wejinyasam) June 7, 2020

Continue to rest at the right hand of the father #WeRememberKeshi — Olabamiji A.Olagoke (@Olabamiji25) June 7, 2020