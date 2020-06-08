Abia Governor Ikpeazu Tests Positive To COVID-19, Goes Into Isolation

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has tested positive to COVID-19, and has gone into isolation.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Abia State, John Kalu on Monday.

The statement noted that Governor Ikpeazu had sent his sample for a COVID-19 test on May 30th and had directed members of the State Executive Council (EXCO) and the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to do the same.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Records 260 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 12, 486

According to the statement, the Governor’s first test result returned negative on Tuesday, 2nd June 2020.

The Commissioner, however, said that the Abia leader did another COVID-19 test on Thursday, 4th, June 2020 with the sample returning positive.

“As a result,” the statement added, “Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has gone into isolation, as required by relevant NCDC protocols, and he is being managed by a competent team of medical practitioners with a view to nursing him back to good health.

“Consequent on the above, the Governor has directed his Deputy, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, to act on his behalf pending his full resumption of duties.”

The statement, therefore, called on Abians to take the fight against COVID-19 serious and said the disease is real but not a death sentence.

“Our state has the resources to manage patients back to good health,” the statement assured.