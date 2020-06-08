About 60% Of 979 Deaths In Kano Linked To COVID-19 – Health Minister

About 60 per cent of the 979 deaths reported in Kano State may have been triggered by coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this on Monday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 which held in Abuja.

He explained that the figures were the outcome of an investigation carried out by the Federal Government to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of hundreds of residents in Kano.

According to the minister, the deaths were reported in April from eight municipal local government areas of the state.

He noted that the initial figure was 43 deaths per day at the peak before it settled at the rate of 11 deaths per day, weeks later.

Ehanire revealed that about 56 per cent of the deaths were recorded at home and 38 per cent were confirmed in the hospital.

He added that investigation indicated that between 50 to 60 per cent of the deaths were as a result of COVID-19 in the face of pre-existing health challenges.

The minister informed reporters at the briefing that most of the victims were aged above 65, saying a majority died due to their inability to access routine healthcare at the time.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to wear face masks at all times in the public as is a valuable safety precaution against the disease.

Ehanire also urged them to observe respiratory hygiene, wash their hands regularly, use sanitisers, and adhere to physical distancing.

Read the minister’s remarks at the briefing below: