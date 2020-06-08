Advertisement

COVID-19: British Oil Giant BP To Cut 10,000 Jobs

Updated June 8, 2020
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 12, 2020 BP CEO Bernard Looney speaks during an event in London, where he declared the company’s intentions to achieve “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

 

British energy giant BP on Monday announced plans to axe “close to 10,000 jobs”, or almost 15 percent of its global workforce, after the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for oil.

“We will now begin a process that will see close to 10,000 people leaving BP — most by the end of this year,” chief executive Bernard Looney said in a staff email seen by media that noted oil prices had plunged “well below the level” the group needed “to turn a profit”.

