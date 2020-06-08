COVID-19: Courts Commence Virtual Proceedings In Katsina

Courts in Katsina State have commenced virtual proceedings.

The new procedure comes amid the guidelines issued by the National Judicial Council (NJC) for court sittings during the COVID- 19 period.

The State Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi, who spoke shortly after the commencement of the new procedure said the virtual court proceedings would hasten the dispensation of justice in the state.

Justice Danladi noted that as the global economy and governance have gone digital, it is imperative for the judiciary to embrace the trend in its operation.

This comes five days after the state government reiterated its commitment to support the judiciary in carrying out its constitutional responsibilities.

Governor Aminu Masari stated this during the swearing-in of an Acting Grand Khadi, Muhammad Kabir as well as the Solicitor General and permanent secretary in the ministry of Justice, Barrister Isma’il Ibrahim Danladi at the Government House in Katsina.

According to the governor, his administration is ever ready to continue to respect the rule of law, expecting other arms of the legislature and the judiciary to apply due process, transparency and accountability.