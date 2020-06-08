Edo State Discharges 13 Recovered COVID-19 Patients, Records 5 Deaths

Edo State has discharged 13 recovered COVID-19 patients and also recorded five new deaths from the disease.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State stated this in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Monday morning.

READ ALSO: China Bans Players For Six Months After Breaking COVID-19 Rules

While giving a breakdown of the latest COVID-19 figures from the State, Governor Obaseki noted that one of the deaths was recorded at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital and four at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), both in Benin City.

He explained that “Most of the deaths are persons above 60 years” with the new figure taking the COVID-19 death toll in the South-South State to 24.

“Also,” the governor added, “13 patients have been discharged” just as he called on residents of the state to “obey safety guidelines and stay safe.”

We have recorded 5 new #COVID19 deaths, bringing the no. of fatalities to 24. 1 of the deaths is at Stella Obasanjo Hospital and 4 at @ubthng. Most of the deaths are persons above 60 years. Also, 13 patients have been discharged. Please obey safety guidelines and stay safe. — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) June 8, 2020

Infections On The Rise

On Sunday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 260 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

NCDC disclosed this in a tweet, adding that the new figures bring the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 12, 486.

According to the health agency, Abia State recorded the highest number of infections for the day in the country with 67 cases while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State had 40 and 38 cases respectively.

A further breakdown of the new cases showed that Ogun State has 19 infections, Gombe (16), Edo (14), Imo (9), Kwara (8) and Katsina (8).

Others are Nasarawa (8), Borno (8), Kaduna (6), Bauchi (5), Ekiti (4), Niger (2), Ondo (2), Plateau (2), Kano (2), and Sokoto (2).

Of the number of positive cases in Nigeria, 3959 persons have fully recovered and discharged with 354 deaths, according to the latest figure from the NCDC.