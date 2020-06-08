FG Declares June 12 Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12 as public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement on Monday via a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah.

While congratulating Nigerians at home and abroad for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country, Aregbesola commended the heroes of democracy for their dogged determination and sacrifice in promoting democracy in the country.

He, however, asked the citizens to continue to “cherish these selfless efforts and collaborate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure the realization of the democratic ideals which these Patriots fought for, even at the cost of their lives.”

The Minister also reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to battling the scourge of COVID-19, seeking the cooperation of all Nigerians.

In doing this, he wants the citizens to take responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.