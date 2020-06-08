Journalist, Health Worker Among New COVID-19 Cases In Ondo

No fewer than 19 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in Ondo State in the last 12 days.

The state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, disclosed this on Monday while briefing reporters on the pandemic in Akure, the state capital.

He noted that his administration was expending more energy and resources in improving the capacity of the Infectious Disease Hospitals to cope with the challenges.

The new cases included a journalist, a healthcare worker, and an American citizen who was prevented from travelling back to the United States due to the lockdown.

“We now have 43 total confirmed cases,” said Akeredolu. “The local government areas with confirmed cases are Akure South (22), Odigbo (three), Owo (three), Ose (three), Akure North (two), Ondo West (five), Okitipupa (two), Akoko South East (one), Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo (one), Ifedore (one).”

Governor Akeredolu added that 14 patients were one admission, seven dead, and 22 others have recovered and been discharged.

He revealed that the cases were among the 568 total suspected cases reported, although 663 samples were collected and 655 laboratory results have been received.

According to the governor, the government is tracing 113 contacts of infected patients and the journalist is the 32nd confirmed case.

On the other hand, he explained that the American citizen who is of Akure origin came home to visit his family and was caught up in Nigeria by the lockdown.

“Having been home for not less than two months, he fell ill sometimes last week, showing symptoms of COVID-19. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he was referred to the UNIMEDTH Ondo for further examination.

“His sample was taken to confirm his COVID-19 status. He died before his result came,” Governor Akeredolu revealed.

He added, “The 34th case, 54, is a female healthcare worker who works in a private facility and presented with a runny nose.”

The governor, therefore, urged the residents to adhere to the precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

He listed them to include social and physical distancing, use of facemasks, washing of hands with water and soap, use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser, as well as travel restrictions.