Over 1400 Boko Haram Terrorists Have Been Killed In The North East – Buratai

Over 1400 Boko Haram terrorists have been neutralized in the NorthEast.

This is one of the several successes recorded by the Nigerian military according to the Chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai.

The Army Chief who has been with the troops on the frontline spoke to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

General Buratai expressed joy with the morale and performance of the troops insisting that the military is determined to rid all parts of the country of terrorism and banditry.