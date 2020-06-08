Zamfara Attacks: Two Units Of Joint Security Operatives Deployed To Secure Villages

Normalcy has been restored in Tunga Lauti, Zaman Gida, and other villages in Talata Mafara and Maru Local Government Areas, following attacks by suspected armed bandits on the 2nd and 3rd June 2020.

On Sunday 7th June 2020, the Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Police Command CP Usman Nagogo personally returned all the internally displaced persons (IDPs) of the above incident back to their respective villages.

This is a sequel to logistical support provided by the state government under the leadership of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Bello Matawalle MON, that includes; the provision of trucks for the evacuation of IDPs, provision of relief materials to the evacuated IDPs, the welfare of all the joint security agents deployed to safeguard the communities against future attacks by unrepentant bandits.

While briefing officers and men deployed for the operation, CP Usman Nagogo charged them to be more alive to their responsibilities, be conscious of their personal safety as well as the safety of the people they are serving.

He also urged them to avoid the issue of rivalry, instead, they should work as one family in order to succeed in their mandate.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for security and Home affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Dauran, reiterated the commitment of the state government under the leadership of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Bello Matawalle MON to secure the lives and properties of all citizens of the state. He called on the people of the area to give maximum cooperation to both the state government and security agents deployed to their areas.

The Commissioner thanked the district head of Kanoma who said he was overwhelmed by the state government’s response to the incident and pledged to support and cooperation of his people to the state government and security agencies in their effort to secure lives and properties.