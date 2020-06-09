APC Inaugurates Committee To Screen Edo Governorship Aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a Screening Committee made up of some academics, lawyers and politicians to screen the incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and five other aspirants.

Speaking in Abuja at the inauguration ceremony, APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole says the party is determined to avoid a repeat of the Bayelsa experience where the court nullified its victory due to the credentials of the party’s deputy governorship candidate.

While asking members of the committee to be thorough in their duties, Oshiomhole said that the Bayelsa experience was partly responsible for the display of aspirants’ credentials at the National Secretariat under the tag of claims and objection.

The seven-member Screening Committee has Professor Jonathan Ayuba as Chairman and Dr Rabe nasir as Secretary.

Others are Professor Agbo Madaki, Ibrahim Zailani, Senator Aishatu Ahmed, Dr. Janefrances Agbu and Honourable Fort Dike.

Similarly, members of the party’s six-member Appeals Committee has Professor Sadeeque Abba as Chairman and Daniel Bwala as Secretary.

Other members include Barrister Gbenga Olubajo, Mohammed Idris, Dr. Abubakar Fari and Esther Bepeh.