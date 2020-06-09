Bauchi Records 69 New COVID-19 Cases

Bauchi State has recorded 69 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the highest reported in a day since the outbreak of the virus in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed confirmed the new figures to Channels Television on Tuesday.

He explained that out of this number, 24 are personnel of the Nigerian Army newly transferred to Bauchi and nine are prisoners.

Meanwhile, the state has since lifted lockdown restrictions three weeks ago.

This comes a week after the State Deputy Governor, Baba Tela tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment at the state isolation centre.

Governor Bala Mohammed noted that his deputy who is also the incident commander of COVID-19 in the state contracted the disease while on duty.

While praying for his speedy recovery, the governor said all primary contacts have immediately been tested by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He has asked citizens of the state to adhere strictly to the protocols against the virus as it spreads in the state.