Court Declares IPAC Chairman’s Stay Illegal

An Abuja High Court presided over by Justice Binta Mohammed has declared the continued stay of the Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Mr Peter Ameh as illegal.

The court, in its judgement on Tuesday, said, Mr Ameh can no longer continue to remain in office as IPAC chairman, since his party, the Peoples Progressive Alliance has been de-registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Shortly after INEC de-registered 74 political parties, the remaining 18 parties met and passed a resolution to appoint an interim management chairman to run the affairs of the council.

Dissatisfied with the resolution, the National Unity Party (NUP) approached the court to challenge the decision of the 18 political parties as they asked the court to declare that the interim management committee put in place by the 18 political parties, was not validly elected, therefore, cannot run the affairs of IPAC.

After listening to the submissions of counsel on the matter, Justice Mohammed, in her judgment, said, the 74 political parties, having been de-registered by INEC cannot continue to be members of the inter-party advisory council.