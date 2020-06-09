Ebonyi Gets New Police Commissioner

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has received the newly posted Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku.

Maku who paid a courtesy visit at Government House in Abakaliki, the state capital disclosed that his mission is to ensure that lives and properties are secured under his watch.

While soliciting the support of the people, the police boss noted that there will be effective community policing in partnership with members of the public in reducing crime to the barest minimum with the use of technology.

On his part, Governor Umahi asked the police boss to revive the security apparatus in the state, urging him to fight the menace of kidnapping, armed robbery and other related crimes.