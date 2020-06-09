El-Rufai Orders Reopening Of Churches, Mosques In Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has ordered the reopening of worship centres across the state.

He, however, directed that churches should conduct services only on Sundays and Mosques would hold Ju’mat prayers only Fridays for the time being.

The governor gave the directives on Tuesday in a state-wide broadcast, saying the reopening of worship centres would be subjected to compliance with safety guidelines and stipulations.

He also approved the reopening of public transport operations under the conditions that the operators must reduce capacity to not more than two passengers per row and not more than 50% of capacity.

Governor El-Rufai announced that the amended Quarantine Order would take effect from Wednesday, June 10.

He approved that supermarkets and providers of personal services such as hairdressing and barbers’ shops should reopen, while hotels can open fully but their restaurants and bars must offer only room services.

Under the conditions, the governor lifted the restriction of intra-state movement but subject to a night-time curfew of 8pm-5am, adding that businesses can reopen but should provide thermometers for temperature checks, sanitisers or handwashing equipment, and physical distancing measures within their facilities.

He noted that the working hours would be 9am-3pm daily, stressing that public servants would resume work in phases which would be announced by the Head of Service.

Governor El-Rufai insisted that with the present stage of COVID-19 containment, it was still considered unsafe for markets and schools to reopen.

He said the government would keep engaging with the relevant stakeholders on the matter to determine the appropriate timing and conditions precedent.

The governor, therefore, urged the residents to take responsibility and comply with the safety measures.

He warned that the relaxation of the quarantine order would be reversed in the event of a spike in COVID-19 infections or unsatisfactory compliance level with the conditions, and total quarantine would be re-imposed to preserve health and protect lives.

On border closure, Governor El-Rufai explained that government officials would continue to visit state boundaries to reduce unauthorised interstate travel.

He added that within the state, security checkpoints would be allowed only to enforce compliance with the night-time curfew.

The governor said the government would continue to implement the policy of repatriating almajirai back to their parents to afford them due care and the right to free education.