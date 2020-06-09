PHOTOS: Five Confirmed Dead, Others Injured In Anambra Road Accident

At least five people have lost their lives with many injured in a road crash in Anambra State, South East Nigeria.

The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Command, Mr. Paschal Anigbo, confirmed this to Channels Television on Tuesday.

According to him, the fatal road accident occurred at Upper Iweka in Onitsha area of the state.

Anigbo, however, noted that rescue operations were ongoing at the time of filing this report.

See Photos Below: