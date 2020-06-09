Nigeria Records Highest Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases As Infections Surge Past 13,000

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday announced 663 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The figure is the highest daily increase since the country started reporting coronavirus cases in February and brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 13,464.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State recorded the highest number of infections for the day in the country with 170 cases while Ogun and Bauchi had 108 and 69 cases respectively.

A further breakdown of the new cases showed that Ebonyi State had 49 infections, Edo (33), Rivers (30), FCT (29), Jigawa (26) and Delta (20).

Others are Anambra (17), Gombe (16), Kano (16), Imo (15), Abia (14), Borno (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Kebbi (6), Kaduna (6), Ondo (4).

Niger and Katsina had 2 cases each while Osun, Ekiti, Kwara and Nasarawa recorded 1 case apiece.

Of the number of positive cases in Nigeria so far, 4,206 persons have fully recovered and have been discharged while 365 persons have died.