Bauchi Deputy Governor Recovers From COVID-19 As Health Worker Dies

Bauchi state’s Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, has recovered from COVID-19 even as the state recorded its first health worker casualty.

Tela’s recovery was revealed during the state’s media briefing on COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The death of a renowned medical doctor, Bello Katagum as a result of the novel coronavirus, was also announced at the briefing.

Katagum is the first health worker in Bauchi to die from the viral infection, the state government said.

Meanwhile, Governor Bala Mohammed is concerned about the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state.

Bauchi reported a daily record high of 69 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Mohammed said he is concerned about the importation of the virus from other states and also the rise of worship centres as hot spots.

At least seven worshippers, including four Imams, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi.

Mohammed, a COVID-19 survivor himself, said the government will be forced to shut down Bauchi city if cases continue to increase.

“I am telling you, in the next three to four days, if I find any reason that this matter is worsening we are going to lock up Bauchi town,” he said. “And we will do it with all responsibility and humility.

“We cannot allow this to continue.”