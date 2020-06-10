69 Killed In Fresh Borno Attacks

Sixty-nine people have been killed in Zowo, a village in Gubio town of Borno State.

The villagers were attacked on Tuesday night by a militia group believed to be Boko Haram insurgents who stormed the village in large numbers shooting targets at sight.

Dead bodies of men women and children caught up in the gunfire while scampering for safety were seen littered all around the village.

The assailants had also set the village ablaze on their way out, after the operation.

Meanwhile, over a thousand cows were said to have been rustled while hundreds of other livestock were either shot or burnt alive as a result of the fire that engulfed the village.

The villagers are mostly farmers and cattle breeders who have shown resilience despite several attacks, killing two suspected Boko Haram members in April during an attack.

Last night’s attack appears to be a reprisal, according to local sources.