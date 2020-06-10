COVID-19: NCDC Accredits Jigawa Lab To Commence Testing

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has accredited a laboratory for the testing of COVID-19 with 180 capacity.

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abba Aakari confirmed this to journalists in a press briefing in Dutse, the state capital.

According to him, the state will no longer send samples to other state for testing from now on.

He also explained that the state has so far recorded 309 cases with only 35 left at the isolation centre.

On recovery of the COVID-19 patients, the Commissioner noted that 223 people have recovered and discharged while the remaining are receiving treatment at home.