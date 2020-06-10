Advertisement
NAPTIP Proposes Establishment Of Special Court For Sexual Offenders
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), is proposing the establishment of special courts in the country to try sexual offenders.
According to the Director-General of NAPTIP, Julie Donli-Okah, the special courts will allow for speedy trial of all persons accused of rape.
The NAPTIP DG made the comments at a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.
She also expressed concerns over the non-adoption of the Violence Against Persons Act by state governments, noting that such states are inadvertently promoting sexual violence in their domain.
