Ninth NASS Has Brought Dignity To Nigeria, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Ninth Assembly has brought dignity and honour to the country.

Buhari made this known in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Wednesday.

While felicitating with the Parliament on its first anniversary, the President extolled the lawmakers for their sense of duty and diligence in handling issues related to the development of the country.

Buhari noted that the speedy processing and passing of bills has had a direct impact on the welfare of Nigerians, appreciating the National Assembly for “courageously finding common grounds to move the country forward, and passionately carrying out their oversight functions with justice and fairness.”

“On behalf of Nigerians, and the Federal Executive Council, President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to the leadership and members of the 9th National Assembly on their first anniversary, extolling the sense of duty and diligence in handling issues related to the development of the country,” the statement partly read.

The President also praised the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for ensuring a peaceful working relationship between both chambers.

He noted that the NASS leadership has used its experience, wisdom and knowledge to focus on national building by carrying the Judiciary and Executive along.

President Buhari therefore “looks forward to more years of harmonious working relationship, with focus on improving the livelihood of citizens, and creating an enabling environment for a prosperous nation where both the young and old can fully realize their dreams.”