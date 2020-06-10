Police Allegedly Push 80-Year-Old To Death In Anambra

Tragedy struck in Agulu community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State on Wednesday when policemen allegedly pushed an 80-year-old woman to her death while trying to make an arrest.

Channels Television gathered that the area has been thrown into mourning after officers of the Special Anti-Cult section shoved the elderly woman.

According to family members, the policemen stormed the family’s compound early in the morning to arrest the deceased grandson for cult related matters.

The old woman was reported to have been pleading to the officers to let go of the grandson, who is a sickle cell patient before she was shoved aside by the officers and fell to her death.

Reacting to the incident, the President-General of Agulu People’s Assembly, Anene Orakwelu the State Police Command to open an investigation into the incident.

Orakwelu said the police authorities have assured the community that the incident will be probed with a view to bringing the culprits to justice.

“The DPO, Anaocha and the Commander, Anti-Cult have assured us that no stone will be left unturned in unveiling whatever thing that happened here,” he said.

The deceased until her death was a farmer who had already prepared bags of cassava she would take to the market on that fateful day.

However, her death didn’t allow that to happen.

Residents of the community called on the police authorities to ensure that justice is served.