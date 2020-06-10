Rivers Govt Reviews Guidelines For Reopening Of Worship Centres

Rivers State Government has reviewed guidelines for the reopening of worship centres as measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Commissioner of Information in the state, Paulinus Nsirim, in a statement issued on Wednesday said Governor Nyesom Wike reviewed the restriction on the number of worshippers during church services from 50 to 70 persons in the state.

According to Nsirim, the state government is working on modalities for the number of Moslems that will participate in Friday prayers.

These were part of resolutions reached at a meeting of religious leaders in the State with Governor Wike at Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governor noted that his administration does not want to take decisions on review of existing restrictions on the modes of religious gatherings without their inputs.

He commended the religious leaders for complying with the directive of 50 persons per worship session and the maintenance of COVID-19 advisories.

Wike also assured that his administration would provide palliatives to religious organisations through their umbrella organisations.

While asking the religious leaders to use their positions to enlighten their members on the virus, Wike said the N10 million fine imposed for defaulters on burial is not to enrich government but to deter people from flouting the guidelines.