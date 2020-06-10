Advertisement

Stolen Banksy Work Found In Italy – Police

Channels Television  
Updated June 10, 2020
In this file photo taken on June 25, 2018, a man takes a photograph of an artwork by street artist Banksy in Paris on a side street to the Bataclan concert hall where a terrorist attack killed 90 people on November 13, 2015. The stolen Banksy work has been found in Italy, AFP reports on June 10, 2020. Thomas SAMSON / AFP

 

 

Italian police said Wednesday they have retrieved a Banksy work commemorating the victims of the November 2015 Paris terror attacks that was stolen from the Bataclan concert hall.

The work was an image of a girl painted on a door that was taken in 2019.

“We have recovered the door stolen in the Bataclan with a Banksy work portraying a sad young girl,” a senior Italian police officer told AFP in Teramo, adding the raid was conducted with French police.



