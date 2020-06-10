Subsidy: Katsina To Spend N2.7bn On Fertilisers

Katsina state government has approved the purchase of 30,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer for sales to farmers at subsidized rates.

The state’s commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Faruk Jobe revealed this to reporters on Wednesday during a press briefing held after the state’s weekly executive council meeting presided over by Governor Aminu Masari at the government house, Katsina.

Jobe, who was in the company of the state commissioner of Information, Culture, and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abdulkareem Sirika said the government will be spending 2.7 billion Naira in the procurement of the fertilizers for the current farming season.

He further revealed that the government will bear the cost of transportation of the commodity to the doorsteps of the farmers.

According to Jobe, each bag of fertilizer will be sold at the cost of N4,000 as a subsidy to the farmers.

Sales will soon commence, he said.

Jobe also announced that 22 civil servants, including medical doctors, from various Ministries, Department, and Agencies (MDAs) have been sponsored to obtain higher qualifications both in Nigeria and abroad.

The Budget and Economic Planning commissioner disclosed that the executive council meeting also sent heartfelt condolences to members of the public that have lost loved ones in various acts of banditry and lawlessness across the state.

He however assured that the government would not relent efforts in continuously searching for ways and means to end heinous crimes in the state.

“Governor Aminu Bello Masari was throughout last week in Abuja where he met Mr. President and various security chiefs towards finding solutions to the acts of criminally in the state,” Jobe said.