Troops Kill Boko Haram Terrorists, Destroy Boko Hideout In Borno

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole have killed Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their hideout at Kacha Korle in the Sambisa Forest general area of Borno State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, confirmed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to him, the operation was executed on 10 June following intelligence reports indicating that the location was being used as a staging area and meeting venue for the terrorists.

Eneneche noted that the terrorists usually hibernate in the forest “from where they planned and launched attacks against troops’ locations and civilian settlements within the Sector 1 Area of Responsibility, including the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.”

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and fighter jets to attack the hideout.

“Overhead the target area, many BHT fighters were observed in and around some prominent structures. These were engaged in successive passes by the attack aircraft leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the neutralization of several of the terrorists,” the statement partly read.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended the Air Task Force and urged them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists.

In a relative development, the Defence Headquarters saluted “the courage and dedication of the Air Task Force working in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders towards the defeat of the criminals in the North East.”